PREVIEW: Concorde model to fly at model air show
PUBLISHED: 18:01 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:01 12 July 2019
Archant
The majestic sight of Concorde will fly overhead at an air show this weekend.
A model replica of the world's most famous airliner will be the headline act at Woodspring Model Air Show in Claverham.
The 1:10 scale model, owned by Liverpool-based Andy Johnson, will fly in formation with a similar scale model of a Vulcan bomber, flown by Steve Holland from Gloucestershire,
The flypast has been organised to mark Woodspring Wings' 30th anniversary.
Special attractions will include a Battle of Woodspring showpiece, with pilots showcasing the spectacle of aerial dog-fighting, plus a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight as a Lancaster bomber passes over the showground.
There will also be a plethora of stalls and food stands open too.
The show will take place from 10am-5pm on Saturday and Sunday at the airfield, off Claverham Drove.
Tickets, priced £10 for over-16s, will be available on the gate.