PREVIEW: Concorde model to fly at model air show

Jason Hulatt with his 1:5 scale DeHavilland Comet and a 1:3 scale Piper Pawnee. Archant

The majestic sight of Concorde will fly overhead at an air show this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A model replica of the world's most famous airliner will be the headline act at Woodspring Model Air Show in Claverham.

The 1:10 scale model, owned by Liverpool-based Andy Johnson, will fly in formation with a similar scale model of a Vulcan bomber, flown by Steve Holland from Gloucestershire,

The flypast has been organised to mark Woodspring Wings' 30th anniversary.

Special attractions will include a Battle of Woodspring showpiece, with pilots showcasing the spectacle of aerial dog-fighting, plus a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight as a Lancaster bomber passes over the showground.

There will also be a plethora of stalls and food stands open too.

The show will take place from 10am-5pm on Saturday and Sunday at the airfield, off Claverham Drove.

Tickets, priced £10 for over-16s, will be available on the gate.