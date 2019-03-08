Advanced search

PREVIEW: Concorde model to fly at model air show

PUBLISHED: 18:01 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:01 12 July 2019

Jason Hulatt with his 1:5 scale DeHavilland Comet and a 1:3 scale Piper Pawnee.

The majestic sight of Concorde will fly overhead at an air show this weekend.

A model replica of the world's most famous airliner will be the headline act at Woodspring Model Air Show in Claverham.

The 1:10 scale model, owned  by Liverpool-based Andy Johnson, will fly in formation with a similar scale model of a Vulcan bomber, flown by Steve Holland from Gloucestershire,

The flypast has been organised to mark Woodspring Wings' 30th anniversary.

Special attractions will include a Battle of Woodspring showpiece, with pilots showcasing the spectacle of aerial dog-fighting, plus a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight as a Lancaster bomber passes over the showground.

There will also be a plethora of stalls and food stands open too.

The show will take place from 10am-5pm on Saturday and Sunday at the airfield, off Claverham Drove.

Tickets, priced £10 for over-16s, will be available on the gate.

Most Read

M5 reopened after serious incident

Traffic is at a standstill on M5 Northbound near Weston-super-Mare following a major accident Picture: Paul Knight.

Council expects to lose cash from parking charges when blue badge rules change

Parking rules are set to change. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police and ambulance attend wedding after chemical solution was thrown onto dancefloor at popular hotel

Double Tree by Hilton, Cadbury House.

JAILED: Weston man attacked love rival with piece of wood after finding him in bed with ex

Adam Dymock. Picture: Avon & Somerset Constabulary

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

