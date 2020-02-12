Win

WIN: Tickets to CSF Wrestling at Hutton Moor

CSF Professional Wrestling is bringing the biggest wrestling event the town has ever seen to Hutton Moor Leisure Centre on February 29.

The family-friendly event, No Turning Back, will feature five professional bouts with some of the sport's top names competing, with the highlight of the night being a 16ft high steel cage match, the first time the spectacular structure has been brought to Weston.

The two men who will enter the cage are Eddie Ryan and reigning All Nations champion, JD Knight.

The only way to win this special contest is by scaling the cage, climbing over and getting back down to the arena floor.

The first man to escape will leave Weston as the undisputed All Nations Champion.

Names signed to appear include debutant Lance Cole plus regular names such as masked sensation White Tiger, Jimmy Meadows, Bane 'n' Bronson, Dan Splash, Lomaxx, Don Conway and local grappler Oliver Satchwell.

Doors open at 6pm on February 29 with the event starting at 6.30pm and finishing at 9pm.

Tickets, priced £12, can be purchased from Hutton Moor Leisure Centre, calling 01934 425900 or online at wrestlingtickets.online Ringside seating can also be booked online.

The Mercury has teamed up with CFS Wrestling to give a reader the chance to win a family pass, comprising of two adults and two children.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on February 20.

Alternatively, send your answer along with your name, phone number, address and email address to CFS Wrestling competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW. Or enter at www.westonmercury.co.uk

