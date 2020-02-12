Advanced search

Win

WIN: Tickets to CSF Wrestling at Hutton Moor

PUBLISHED: 15:00 13 February 2020

CSF Wrestling returns to Hutton Moor. Picture: CSF Wrestling

CSF Wrestling returns to Hutton Moor. Picture: CSF Wrestling

Archant

CSF Professional Wrestling is bringing the biggest wrestling event the town has ever seen to Hutton Moor Leisure Centre on February 29.

CSF Wrestling returns to Hutton Moor. Picture: CSF WrestlingCSF Wrestling returns to Hutton Moor. Picture: CSF Wrestling

The family-friendly event, No Turning Back, will feature five professional bouts with some of the sport's top names competing, with the highlight of the night being a 16ft high steel cage match, the first time the spectacular structure has been brought to Weston.

The two men who will enter the cage are Eddie Ryan and reigning All Nations champion, JD Knight.

The only way to win this special contest is by scaling the cage, climbing over and getting back down to the arena floor.

The first man to escape will leave Weston as the undisputed All Nations Champion.

CSF Wrestling returns to Hutton Moor. Picture: CSF WrestlingCSF Wrestling returns to Hutton Moor. Picture: CSF Wrestling

Names signed to appear include debutant Lance Cole plus regular names such as masked sensation White Tiger, Jimmy Meadows, Bane 'n' Bronson, Dan Splash, Lomaxx, Don Conway and local grappler Oliver Satchwell.

Doors open at 6pm on February 29 with the event starting at 6.30pm and finishing at 9pm.

Tickets, priced £12, can be purchased from Hutton Moor Leisure Centre, calling 01934 425900 or online at wrestlingtickets.online Ringside seating can also be booked online.

The Mercury has teamed up with CFS Wrestling to give a reader the chance to win a family pass, comprising of two adults and two children.

CFS Wrestling returns to Hutton Moor. Picture: CFS WrestlingCFS Wrestling returns to Hutton Moor. Picture: CFS Wrestling

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on February 20.

Alternatively, send your answer along with your name, phone number, address and email address to CFS Wrestling competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW. Or enter at www.westonmercury.co.uk

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted by Archant about the prize.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: On what date will the event take place?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

Please log in to enter the competition

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Nightclub to be refurbished after closure in Weston

Club Vision will close at the end of the month. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Weather warning in place as storm lashes coast

Strong winds and waves hit Weston during Storm Ciara. Picture: Kevin Duell

PICTURES: Mass protests in Weston over airport expansion

Over 100 Extinction Rebellion protestors on Weston beach putting their heads in the sand. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Artist completes mural at Weston hospital unit

Artist Martin Darcy pictured with his mural and Kate Simmonds senior occupational therapist at the Long Fox Unit. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston named in Top 10 of UK’s most welcoming places

Weston's seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Nightclub to be refurbished after closure in Weston

Club Vision will close at the end of the month. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Weather warning in place as storm lashes coast

Strong winds and waves hit Weston during Storm Ciara. Picture: Kevin Duell

PICTURES: Mass protests in Weston over airport expansion

Over 100 Extinction Rebellion protestors on Weston beach putting their heads in the sand. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Artist completes mural at Weston hospital unit

Artist Martin Darcy pictured with his mural and Kate Simmonds senior occupational therapist at the Long Fox Unit. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston named in Top 10 of UK’s most welcoming places

Weston's seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston hopefuls get back to winning ways as bonus point success sees off Ivybridge

Hornets secure big win over Chew Valley rivals to take over at the top of the table

Charlie Carter scored 26 points of the Hornets 53 points in their triumph over Chew Valley. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston’s Callaghan is indoor rowing world champion

Shaun Callaghan at World Rowing Indoor Championships (Paris 2020)

WIN: Tickets to CSF Wrestling at Hutton Moor

CSF Wrestling returns to Hutton Moor. Picture: CSF Wrestling

College students offer free haircuts at Weston Sovereign Shopping Centre today

Weston College barbering students give out free hair cuts. Pictures: Gareth Newnham
Drive 24