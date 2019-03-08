Win tickets to see cricket stars in Weston

Win

Graeme Swann and Henry Blofeld in the Great British Spin Off. Sub

Two of England cricket's most entertaining characters will be teaming up to talk about their careers in Weston-super-Mare this month.

Retired spinner Graeme Swann and commentator Henry Blofeld will discuss life both on and off the field at the Winter Gardens.

Both enjoyed hugely successful careers and have plenty of stories to tell.

Blofeld was the voice of cricket for more than 40 years thanks to his time on Test Match Special (TMS).

He played a handful of first class games for the University of Cambridge but it was behind the mic where he came into his own.

His unorthodox colourful style gave listeners a feeling at being at the ground, with captain's field placings as much as the location of pigeons being brought up during his commentary.

He joined the BBC's TMS team in 1972 and kept millions glued to the radio until retiring in 2017, but the 80-year-old still has more energy than most people half his age.

Swann played 60 Tests for England, despite not making his debut until almost 30 years old during a tour of India.

In his first over he dismissed Gautam Gambhir and Rahul Dravid, becoming only the second player ever to take two wickets in his first Test match over.

He cemented his place in the side - and as a favourite of the Barmy Army - representing England for five years, winning three consecutive Ashes series, including the 2010-11 tour Down Under.

Dancing Down The Wicket: Pavilions, Pirouettes and Pigeons will be at the Winter Gardens on October 29 at 7pm.

Tickets, priced £25, are available at www.westonwintergardens.co.uk

