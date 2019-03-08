Cricket, Strictly and mishaps with blondes - Colourful characters Graeme Swann and Henry Blofeld on top form at Weston Winter Gardens

A pair of legends of cricket were in good nick on stage in Weston last night (Tuesday), charming the crowd with memories from their time in the game.

Former England spin-bowling maestro Graeme Swann and ex-Test Match Special commentator Henry Blofeld were in town to tales from their careers in Dancing Down The Wicket: Pavilions, Pirouettes & Pigeons.

Swann has been a fans' favourite ever since clinching the historic Ashes win Down Under in 2010-11 and his cheeky persona made him popular with the Barmy Army.

Swann told stories about what it was like to be a part of the England setup at that time.

Describing that Ashes tour as the best moments of his life, he provided plenty of jokes at the expense of the Aussies - especially David Warner - and talked about how his career developed under different captains.

Blofeld's cricketing journey has been somewhat longer than Swann's and his stories are all the more colourful for it.

From his adventures with pigeons, accidentally swearing on The One Show to mishaps with blondes, Blofeld's life has been as vibrant as his red jacket, yellow shirt and green trousers he chose to wear tonight.

The first-half of the show is dominated by cricket, while the second reflects on some of the other adventures the pair have got up to during their lives, including Swann's appearance on Strictly Come Dancing.

The mix pleased 99 per cent of the crowd, with just one punter, presumably after a shandy too many, thinking it appropriate to heckle from the back that he wanted more cricket chat, but in truth the variety of stories seemed pretty much spot on.

And Swann handled the situation with the ease of a seasoned stage performer, failing to break stride as he continued to charm with his seemingly endless collection of tales from the middle.

All in all, this was a great night for cricket fans to see two legendary and colourful characters up close.

Their stories produced many laughs, and importantly were not recycled and brought out just to make a tour worthwhile.

Dancing Down The Wicket will be staged in Bath next week at the Komedia, on Monday.

For ticket details and dates for other shows, log on to www.dancingdownthewicket.com