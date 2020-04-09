Things to do during the Easter weekend

Tom Carpenter will be hosting a live concert from his living room Archant

As we are all stuck at home due to the lockdown, we have come up with a few ideas to help you celebrate Easter and enjoy some different activities.

*Easter celebrations

Although you cannot visit loved ones at the moment, you can get family members from different households involved in a virtual egg hunt. Adults can hide eggs around their own houses, while children try to spot them via a video tour of the house.

Help to spread the Easter cheer to your neighbours by creating themed window decorations.

If you need a little inspiration, Plan Bee is offering free templates for Easter egg baskets, eggs and more.

For more information, visit www.planbee.com/easter-number-challenge

*Theatre

Blakehay Theatre may be closed but staff are hosting virtual theatre sessions. On Friday, they will be holding a free Tai Chi lessons with Tony Dave.

The class is aimed at people aged over 50 but is suitable for all ages.

If Tai Chi is not for you, there are plenty more virtual sessions on the venue’s website. Log on to www.blakehaytheatre.co.uk for more information.

*Get up close to wildlife

Secret World Wildlife Rescue will be having a virtual open weekend with a pet show, half marathon, skipping contest, gardening challenge and a bake a cake competition on Saturday.

The charity has oved the fundraising event online due to the pandemic and it is encouraging wildlife fans to join in.

For more information about the event and how you can get involved, visit www.secretworld.org

*Music

As Monday (April 13) is a bank holiday it still counts as a weekend, right? Tom Carpenter, a singer from Frome, will be holding a Covid-19 charity concert in aid of the mental health charity, Mind.

The concert will be live streamed from his living room and he’ll also perform his brand-new single ‘Being You’ during the performance from 7-8pm.

Viewers on the night will have a chance learn more about the mental health charity which has set up Mindline Coronavirus, an emotional support helpline to help Somerset residents manage their anxieties and worries.

To access the concert, visit www.facebook.com/TomCarpenterOfficial