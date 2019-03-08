Advanced search

REVIEW: Guardian food writer Felicity Cloake gives insightful talk at Wells Festival of Literature

PUBLISHED: 18:00 28 October 2019

Felicity Cloake talks French cooking at Wells Festival Of Literature.Picture: Donna Kynaston

Donna Kynaston

Award-winning Guardian food columnist, Felicity Cloake, gave a passionate talk about her latest book at Wells Festival of Literature this month, where she spoke about her tour around France by bike to sample the best of the country's culinary offerings.

Cedars Hall, in Wells. Picture: Goggle Street ViewCedars Hall, in Wells. Picture: Goggle Street View

Wells Cathedral School's performing arts' venue, Cedars Hall, was bustling with visitors, who were keen to learn about Cloake's travels on Saturday afternoon.

She joined the festival's patron, Caroline Waldegrave, in a lively discussion about her travelogue and food memoir, One More Croissant For The Road, which featured Cloake's popular West Highland white terrier, Wilf.

Cloake engaged her audience with tales about her 2.3km tour around the continent immediately, and people wanted to know where they could get the best croissants in the area.

She spoke about her trek up the Pyrenees mountains being 'hard work', and about her first night at a hotel in Brittany, when she joked she felt she was in a 'romance with her touring bike' due to being able to sleep next to it in her bedroom.

Brittany, in France.Brittany, in France.

Cloake's tour saw her try classic food dishes from tarte tatin to cassoulet, and commented on the 'subtle' flavours which are used French cuisine, something which took her by surprise on her trip.

On the tour, she sampled food from many French restaurants, which would inspire her to create a recipe for each dish.

She also talked about how she often ate alone on her quest to find culinary perfection, but never felt so, as people in France were 'so polite' and 'kind to her'.

The star of the show, however, was Wilf, who received a great deal attention from the audience while he rested on Felicity's lap during the talk.

Felicity Cloake talks French cooking at Wells Festival Of Literature.Picture: Lily Newton-BrowneFelicity Cloake talks French cooking at Wells Festival Of Literature.Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Caroline and Felicity ended the discussion with a question and answer session, which prompted Cloake to admit Wilf loves a croissant, but insisted he had them as a treat for any vets listening in the room.

She also said the best pastries she has tried in the area are from either Farro or Hart's bakeries, both of which are in Bristol.

Cloake writes the long-running Guardian column How To Cook The Perfect... and won Fortnum and Mason's cookery journalist of the year award in 2016.

To buy a copy of her latest book, click here.





















































































































