Five things to do in Weston-super-Mare this weekend

PUBLISHED: 17:00 14 December 2018

The Italian Gardens will host the first eat:Christmas festival this weekend.

The Italian Gardens will host the first eat:Christmas festival this weekend.

With less than two weeks to go until the big day, Westonians will not have to travel far to find festive cheer this weekend.

From carol services to Christmas trees and roasting chestnuts to roaring fires, it is beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Weston.

For a full round-up of events, pick-up a copy of tomorrow’s (Thursday’s) Mercury.

n The weekend will begin in festive form, when a charity Christmas concert comes to Locking Castle Church.

Taking place on Friday evening, the concert will see community choir Sing Out Loud UK perform a selection of festive hits and traditional tunes from 7.30pm.

All the money raised will go to help Weston Night Assessment Cenre. Tickets, priced £6, will be available on the door.

n A Christmas food festival will be held in Weston on Saturday.

The first eat:Christmas event will take place in the Italian Gardens from 9am-4pm.

There will be roasting chestnuts, a great range of local food and drink and live performances from a brass band and gospel choir.

Eat:Christmas will feature more than 80 food stalls, selling hot food and drink and local produce. Entry is free.

n A pantomime production of Snow White And The Seven Dwarves will be staged at The Playhouse theatre this weekend.

With performances on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the play stars Lucy Kane as Snow White and Linda Lusardi as The Wicked Queen.

Performances will take place at 7pm on Friday and 5pm on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets, priced £22.50, are available at www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/Playhouse-Theatre

The show runs into January.

n The Grand Pier will holdtwo Christmas parties over the weekend. On Saturday and Sunday night, a lavish evening of food, drink and live music will pop up on the pier. The pier’s DJ will play selection of hits from the 1960s to the 2000s.

Tickets, priced £27.50, can be booked on 01934 646155.

n A free candlelit carol service will take place at St Paul’s Church in Walliscote Road on Sunday from 7-9pm. Mulled wine and mince pies will be served.

