Five things to do in Weston-super-Mare

A model train weekend will pull into Weston Museum this weekend. Picture: NORTH SOMERSET MODELLERS Archant

Whether you are looking for something to do on a wintry evening or something to keep you occupied during the day, there are plenty of events taking place in and around the town this weekend.

Westonians can get on-board for a model train weekend or strike a high note at a musical matinee.

– A railway event will pull into Weston Museum, in Burlington Street, on Saturday from 10am-5pm.

There will be a range of scale models, as well as an exhibition and an evening lecture series.

Tickets to the lecture, priced £2.50, can be purchased on 01934 621028 or at the box office. Entry is free.

– The Blakehay Theatre will host two music concerts on Saturday.

The Music Makers Academy Carousel Concerts will take place at 2.30 and 7.30pm.

The concert will feature a mix of classical jazz and pop tunes performed on keyboard, brass, woodwind and drums.

Tickets, priced £8.50, are available at www.blakehaytheatre.co.uk

– Weston will play Wealdstone FC at home on Saturday.

The two sides will face-off at Woodspring Stadium.

The match will begin at 3pm. Tickets will be available on the gate.

– A Motown concert combining music with slick choreography will be held at The Playhouse, in the High Street, on Saturday.

The Greatest Hits Of Motown features numbers from some of the genre’s most celebrated artists, including Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations and Smokey Robinson.

The event will begin at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced £18-27, are available at www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk

– Sunday will offer Westonians another chance to enjoy some musical favourites as The Opera Boys take to the stage of The Playhouse at 7.30pm.

Famed for their operatic arias and classical favourites, the four-piece voice choir will perform a selection of songs from hit musicals like Les Miserables, The Phantom Of The Opera and Jersey Boys.