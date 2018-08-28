Five things to do in Weston-super-Mare this weekend

Icescape @ The Tropicana will be open until January 6. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

With less than a week to go until the big day, many of us will have our Christmas preparations all wrapped up.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

If you are ready to enjoy some much-needed time off, there is a plethora of fun, festive events to enjoy in Weston and beyond this weekend.

For a full round-up of events, pick-up a copy of tomorrow’s (Thursday’s) Mercury.

n Parents can treat children at the end of the school week by taking them along to a disco at Redhill Village Club on Friday.

The event, which runs from 5-7pm, will feature a play area as well as party food and drink.

Tickets, priced £2.50, are available from Hazel Davies on 07512 602225 or email hazel.davies@ymail.com

n Westonians can kick-off the weekend in seasonal style by stopping into the Methodist church in Uphill on Friday night for the Angry Innkeeper carol service.

The service will start at 7pm at the church in Uphill Road South. Entry is free

n Make sure to soak in all the festive magic at Icescape at Weston’s Tropicana before it closes its doors for the season on Januray 6.

Ice skating sessions run from 10am-8pm and there will be a Santa’s grotto at the venue until Christmas Eve.

Tickets, priced £7.50 - £9.50, are available at www.icescape-tropicana.co.uk. Entry to Santa’s grotto costs £7.

n A free Christmas carol evening will take place at The Nut Tree in Worle on Sunday.

The event will take place at the venue on Ebdon Road at 7pm.

There will be a mixture of new songs and classic carols performed throughout the night.

Refreshments will be available during the performance.

n An arts and crafts exhibition will be held at the Roman Tree Gallery of the South Road quarry until Sunday. It will be open from 10am-4.30pm.