Advanced search

Five things to do in Weston-super-Mare this weekend

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 December 2018

Icescape @ The Tropicana will be open until January 6. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Icescape @ The Tropicana will be open until January 6. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

With less than a week to go until the big day, many of us will have our Christmas preparations all wrapped up.

If you are ready to enjoy some much-needed time off, there is a plethora of fun, festive events to enjoy in Weston and beyond this weekend.

For a full round-up of events, pick-up a copy of tomorrow’s (Thursday’s) Mercury.

n Parents can treat children at the end of the school week by taking them along to a disco at Redhill Village Club on Friday.

The event, which runs from 5-7pm, will feature a play area as well as party food and drink.

Tickets, priced £2.50, are available from Hazel Davies on 07512 602225 or email hazel.davies@ymail.com

n Westonians can kick-off the weekend in seasonal style by stopping into the Methodist church in Uphill on Friday night for the Angry Innkeeper carol service.

The service will start at 7pm at the church in Uphill Road South. Entry is free

n Make sure to soak in all the festive magic at Icescape at Weston’s Tropicana before it closes its doors for the season on Januray 6.

Ice skating sessions run from 10am-8pm and there will be a Santa’s grotto at the venue until Christmas Eve.

Tickets, priced £7.50 - £9.50, are available at www.icescape-tropicana.co.uk. Entry to Santa’s grotto costs £7.

n A free Christmas carol evening will take place at The Nut Tree in Worle on Sunday.

The event will take place at the venue on Ebdon Road at 7pm.

There will be a mixture of new songs and classic carols performed throughout the night.

Refreshments will be available during the performance.

n An arts and crafts exhibition will be held at the Roman Tree Gallery of the South Road quarry until Sunday. It will be open from 10am-4.30pm.

Most Read

Busy Weston bridge in danger of collapsing

Winterstoke Road over the bridge and near the new roundabout. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Film crews appear in Weston-super-Mare

Film crews in Locking Road Car Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Elderly couple rescued after car fell down embankment

Elderly couple rescued after car leaves Bridgwater Road down grass verge. Picture: Avon Fire and Rescue Service

‘Airport expansion to hinder carbon reduction efforts’

Bristol Airport wants to cater for 20 million passengers in future. Picture: BBC LDRS

Roadworks begin on A370

Most Read

Hours after CCTV images were plastered over social media, shoplifter hands back stolen item, shop accepts apology and closes the book on the incident

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fordham Primary is among the top three schools in Cambridgeshire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ely man and his brother who submitted multiple versions of their tax returns to claim repayments of nearly £50,000 are sentenced for tax fraud

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mayor Palmer’s town councillor father refused permission to build two chalet bungalows at Soham in a next door field

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman, aged 22, dies following serious crash on M11 southbound near Trumpington

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Five things to do in Weston-super-Mare this weekend

Icescape @ The Tropicana will be open until January 6. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

WIN: Free access to Hutton Moor and fitness goodie bag

General manager Dave Somerset (right) encouraged people to take part in the competition. Pictures: Legacy Leisure

Mental health trust told to make improvements by watchdog

The CQC has told the AWP to make overall improvements to its services. Picture: Getty Images

‘Unthought through’ plan for housing on old factory site sees council reject scheme

Titan Ladders Ltd in Yatton.

Weston prove too strong for Exeter students

Weston rugby leading 8-5 v Exeter Uni just before half time 15,12,18
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists