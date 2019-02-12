Five things to do this weekend – Celebrate the written word in Weston

Dr Helen Pankhurst, Duncan Beedie, Amanda Prowse, Rosie and Howard Smith and Claire Barker. Picture: Virginie Naudillon (Dr Helen Pankhurst photo) Archant

A literary festival, history event and a tribute to one of the world’s most celebrated R&B singers will take place in Weston this weekend.

n A literary festival, featuring a wide variety of talks, book signings and events, will come to Weston tomorrow.

Weston-super-Mare Literary Festival is set to be held in venues around the town from tomorrow until March 1.

Not Falling Apart and Broken Hearts, a talk from authors Christina Patterson and Cathy Rentzenbrink, will take place on Friday.

Patterson will discuss her book The Art of Not Falling Apart – a book which celebrates life through looking at people’s disappointments.

Rentzenbrink will discuss her book A Manual For Heartache which describes how she learnt to live with grief and loss.

The talk will take place at 7pm at the Blakehay Theatre

Tickets, priced £12, are available at www.blakehaytheatre.co.uk

n National History Week will end with an event at Weston Museum on Friday.

Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about World War One and Two.

The event will be held at Weston Museum between 10am-5pm on Friday. Entry is free.

n A tribute to one of the world’s greatest soul singers will be held at the Playhouse on Friday.

Respect To Aretha will see vocalist Letitia George deliver a power-house set filled with some of Aretha Franklin’s most famous songs.

Respect To Aretha will be staged at the Playhouse at 7.30pm on Friday.

Tickets, priced £23.50, are available at www.ents24.com

n The Trainspotters will put on an evening of nostaglic music at The Royal Hotel in aid of Weston Hospicecare.

The event will be held at the hotel, in South Parade, on Friday at 8pm.

Tickets, priced £10, are available from the Hospicecare shop.

n Weston will play Chippenham Town at home on Saturday.

The match will take place at Woodspring Stadium, in Winterstoke Road, at 3pm.

Tickets will be available at the gate.