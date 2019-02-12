Five things to do in Weston this weekend

Live music, Spanish dancing and tributes to the King and ‘Queen’ of Rock ‘n’ Roll will take place in Weston this weekend.

n The final day of Weston Literary Festival will see a one woman show come to the Blakehay Theatre.

Sunny Ormonde, who plays Linda Bellamy on The Archers, will give audiences an inside look at the famous soap.

She will be at the theatre, in Wadham Street, at 7pm on Friday.

Tickets, priced £12, are available at www.blakehaytheatre.co.uk

n A charity night of 1970s and 1980s club classics will take place at the Tropicana bar, in Marine Parade, at 7.30pm on Friday. The money raised will help to support Weston Hospicecare.

Tickets, priced £10, are available at The Bay Cafe at the Tropicana and Worle Library.

n Friday will see a homage to the late, great Elvis Presley come to Weston’s Playhouse Theatre.

The Elvis Years is a musical production celebrating the life and work of rock ‘n’ roll’s greatest performer.

Tracking his career from early hits to the infamous Las Vegas years, the production includes fan favourites like That’s Alright Mama, Suspicious Minds, It’s Now or Never and Heartbreak Hotel.

The Elvis Years will be staged at the Playhouse Theatre, in the High Street, at 7.30pm on Friday.

Tickets, priced £16-24, are available at www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk

n A tribute to another musical monarch will take place the following evening when Mercury: The Ultimate Queen Tribute visits the Playhouse Theatre.

Led by Joseph Lee Jackson in the role of Freddie Mercury and Glenn Scrimshaw as Brian May, the production features a wide array of much-loved hits.

Mercury: The Ultimate Queen Tribute will take place at the Playhouse Theatre at 7.30pm on Saturday.

Tickets, priced £21, are available at www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk

n An evening of Spanish music and dancing will come to Weston Museum on Saturday night.

The Spanish Music and Dancing Show will take place at Weston Museum at 6.30pm on Saturday.

Tickets, priced £10, can be booked on 01934 621028 or at the museum box office.