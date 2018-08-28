Five things to do in Weston-super-Mare this weekend

Sam's Flavoured Spirits at Eat: Weston, Picture: Eleanor Young Archant

With temperatures dropping and the January blues in full swing, a day out could be just what the doctor ordered.

Thankfully, Weston-super-Mare is set to come alive this weekend with a range of exciting events.

Pick up some delicious local produce at the town’s first vegan food festival or attend enjoy live music performed by a well-known DJ.n DJ and presenter Trevor Nelson will take to the stage of Weston’s Tropicana to perform a live set tonight (Friday).

Famous for his work on The Soul Show and his prime-time slot on BBC Radio One, Trevor will bring his slick stylings to Weston for a packed-out show.

Nelson will perform music from several of his compilation albums, including The Soul Nation and Trevor Nelson Club Classics.

Trevor Nelson will perform at The Tropicana at 8pm tonight.

Tickets, priced £19, are available at www.seetickets.com

n The RNLI will hold a Burns Night celebration in Kewstoke on Saturday night.

Guests can enjoy a three-course meal followed by a live bagpipe performance and a set from the Lipinski Brothers

The event, which is black tie, will raise money to build a new lifeboat station near Marine Lake.

The RNLI Burns Night will be held at the Commodore Hotel, in Beach Road, at 6pm on Saturday.

Tickets, priced £27.50, are available to from 01934 512245.

n Weston’s first vegan food festival will take place at the Winter Gardens in Royal Parade on Saturday.

Eat:Vegan is a free festival featuring vegan food and drink sourced from around North Somerset.

There will be classes and demonstrations from top chefs.

Eat:Vegan will take place from 10am-4pm on Saturday. Entry is free.

n Weston will play Slough Town at Woodspring Stadium, in Winterstoke Road, at 3pm on Saturday. Tickets will be available on the gate.

n Vice, a biopic starring Christian Bale as Vice President Dick Cheney, is showing in cinemas and you can win tickets in this week’s Mercury.