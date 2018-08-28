Five things to do in Weston-super-Mare this weekend

Kate Humble will give a talk at The Playhouse Theatre. Picture: Oliver Edwards/Countryfile Archant

Weston may have missed out on a dusting of snow, but there’s still plenty of reasons to get out and about in town this weekend.

Listen to a talk from an experienced wildlife presenter or marvel at an Iron Age wonder at Weston Museum.

*Former RSPB president and Springwatch presenter Kate Humble will give a talk on her new book - Finding My Feet - at The Playhouse Theatre on Friday night.

Kate will discuss her conservation work as well as her many travels to far-flung locations across the globe.

The audience will also have a chance to go behind the camera, as Kate discusses the making of Springwatch and her many other programmes.

An Audience With Kate Humble will be held at The Playhouse Theatre at 7.30pm on Friday.

Tickets, priced £22, are available at www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk

*Weston Museum will display an exciting new archeological find this weekend; a Iron Age artefact known as the Clevedon Torc.

The object, which was made by a goldsmith between 150 and 50BC, will be on loan from the British Museum for the next three years.

It was discovered near Walton Castle, in Clevedon, in the 19th century and would have been worn by a particularly powerful person.

The Clevedon Torc will be on display at Weston Museum from January 31. Entry is free.

*A production of Swan Lake will be performed at The Playhouse Theatre on Sunday.

The Bristol Russian Ballet School will enact the classic tale of Prince Siegfried, who falls in love with the Swan Princess Odette.

Swan Lake will be staged at The Playhouse Theatre at 4pm on Sunday.

Tickets, priced £15-18, are available www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk

*A pantomime production of Jack And The Beanstalk will take place in Shipham on Saturday night.

The Shipham Players will stage a matinee performance at 2.30pm at the Village Hall, in New Road.

Tickets, priced £4-8, are on sale from Hansfords, in The Square.