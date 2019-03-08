Five things to do this weekend: CSF Professional Wrestling is back

Wrestling returns to Weston later this month. Picture: CSF Archant

Now we are officially in summer, it means activities to keep the young ones entertained are very important.

We have selected the best events, fundraising to wrestling matches, to ensure there is plenty for you to get involved in.

n On Saturday morning, why not head to The Blakehay Theatre, in Wadham Street, where there will be a coffee morning taking place from 10am to noon?

For young children, there will be an art morning where they can draw or paint images which will be hung in the Theatre Bar walls next month.

The art supplies will be provided too.

A raffle in aid of the mayor's chosen charity, In Charley's Memory, will be held during the morning.

n Do you fancy going to the museum?

Head to The Festival Of British Archaeology which will be taking place at Weston museum, in Burlington Street on Saturday.

There will be a local history fair, object identification and metal detected finds, Iron Age spinning and weaving by costumed demonstrators.

During the event, you can find out about the Know Your Place digital mapping project, led by museum volunteers.

The free festival will start at 10.30am-4.30pm.

n If these events are not to your fancy, you can go to the summer fete being held at Emmanuel Church Hall, in Oxford Street.

It will be running on Saturday from 10.30am-2.30pm.

There will be a tombola and a raffle throughout the day giving attendees the opportunity to win lovely gifts.

Refreshments will also be available.

n CFS Professional Wrestling is returning to Weston on Saturday night at 6-9pm, for the Battle For The Belt.

The event is sure to be filled with high-flying family entertainment.

There will be five professional bouts taking place, followed by the annual 20 Man Royal Rumble Match.

It will be taking place at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre, in Hutton Moor Road.

Tickets, priced £11 for all ages, are available at the door.

n Performing live music in Grove Park, in High Street, on Sunday this week will be Weston Brass.

The free concert will run from 2.30-5pm.