Five things to do this weekend: Music, history and art events

Jazz band Swing Fever performing. Archant

With the summer drawing to a close, we have been lucky to have some warm spells which means we should make the most of it.

The volunteers are looking forward to the Heritage Open Days The volunteers are looking forward to the Heritage Open Days

It will not be long until the short days and long nights begin so it is only right we give you a list of things to get involved in this weekend.

* Venues around Weston have been proudly taking part in the national Heritage Open Days ending on Sunday.

If you interested in learning the hisotry behind some of iconic buildings around the town, why not head down to the Blakehay Theatre where members of the public are being offered a free guided tour backstage of the Victorian building.

The free event will be taking place on Friday from 10am-1.30pm and Saturday from 10am to noon.

To find out more places taking part in the open days, visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk

* Get your flags and singing voices ready as the Last Night Of The Proms will be held at All Saints Church, in All Saints Road, on Saturday at noon.

Weston Light Orchestra, Paul Beechey, tenor Gordon Pullin, and Richard Lennox will be there during the celebration.

They will also be holding a raffle at the concert in aid of a overseas outreach project supporting Luhimba, a rural village in Tanzania.

Entry, priced £10 can be purchased on the door and includes a light lunch, and a glass on wine.

* A jumble sale to raise money for Weston Sea Cadets will be held on Saturday.

The event will be from their base, in Sunningdale Road North from 10.30am to noon.

Parking is free but entry will cost 20p.

* The artists' studio at the Old Town Quarry, in South Road, will be open from 11am-4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

They will be exhibiting paintings, drawings and prints by Uphill Artists in the gallery to September 29.

* And lastly, for the music lovers.

Swing Fever, the six-piece band who play a mixture of popular music and jazz, will take stage at Sass Bar, in South Parade at 1pm on Sunday.

The free event hosted by the Weston band, will be raising money for the Samaritans charity.

Donations are welcome.