Five things to do this weekend: Christmas lights to be turned on

Weston Christmas lights. Archant

The weather outside is not delightful at the moment but it is beginning to look like Christmas, slowly but surely.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

While we are not quite there yet, we have put together a list of events to help you get into the festive mood.

* The Children's Hospice South West Friendship Group will be holding a Christmas beetle drive, at Boulevard United Reformed Church, in Waterloo Street, on Friday, at 7.30pm.

There will be a fish or sausage and chip supper available.

Tickets, priced £11 include mince pies and a drink are available. To book, call 01934 628269 or 418998

* The Grand Pier, in Marine Parade, will be holding an Emergency Services and Armed Forces Weekend, on Saturday and Sunday.

The event which starts at 10am is free for those who worked or have in the past, worked in the service. This includes NHS, veterans, cadets, ambulance workers, police, firefighters and more.

Emergency service and armed forces personnel will receive up to four free unlimited ride wristbands, which be obtained at www.grandpier.co.uk

Any additional wristbands can be purchased online for £7.50-12.50

* The sea cadets will be holding a Christmas fair at its headquarters, in Sunnyside Road, on Saturday, from 10.30am-2.30pm.

There will be stalls on the day with cakes, bric-a-brac, a tombola and much more.

* Do not miss out on the big Christmas light switch on, at the Italian Gardens, in High Street, from 5pm on Saturday.

The lights, this year will be covering more areas of the town including Orchard Street for the first time in many years.

Weston Brass will be performing on the day and there will be mulled wine and mince pies to be enjoyed.

* Internationally-renowned singer Kate Dimbelby will be joining Living Spit, at the Blakehay Theatre, in Wadham Street, from Wednesday until Saturday at 7.30pm.

The Odyssey, is a supreme western literature, which tells of Odysseus' 10-year journey home to Ithaca from the Trojan War.

Tickets, priced from £11, are available at www.blakehaytheatre.co.uk

For a full list of events, purchase a copy of tomorrow's (Thursday) Weston Mercury.