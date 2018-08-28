Five things to do in Weston-super-Mare this weekend

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 17:00 28 December 2018

Grand Pier fireworks display. Picture: Ned Chapman

With so much to consider in the run-up to Christmas Day, it’s easy for New Year’s Eve to slip under the radar altogether.

Now the big day is behind us, it’s time to look ahead to the wealth of fantastic events taking place in and around Weston this New Year’s Eve weekend.

*A concert featuring some of Weston’s most popular acts will come to the Grand Pier tonight.

Weston-based Re-offender, will join The Senna Weeks Band and headliners The Moderations as they take to stage for a post-Christmas celebration.

The bands will cover hits by The Rolling Stones, The Who, The Jam, Oasis, The Killers, Arctic Monkeys, Kings Of Leon and Coldplay.

The Christmas Cracker concert will take place at the Grand Pier at 7pm on December 28.

Tickets, priced £10, are available at www.grandpier.co.uk

*A fireworks display will take place at the Grand Pier tomorrow night.

The display will begin at 6pm and the best views can be enjoyed from the pier. Tickets can be purchased at the box office.

*On New Year’s Eve, Westonians can head to the Grand Pier for its annual Masquerade Ball - an evening of food, drink and aerial and acrobatic performances.

There will be a three-course banquet dinner followed by live music, dancing and a midnight countdown.

The event will start at 8pm and tickets, priced £59.50, are available from www.grandpier.co.uk

*The Laylines will host a New Year’s Eve party at the Winter Gardens Pavilion, in Royal Parade, from 7pm-2am.

The band will perform live in the ballroom, with a support act to be announced nearer the time.

There will be a DJ set, a hot buffet and a free drink served on arrival. Tickets, priced £35, are available at the Winter Gardens box office.

*Westonians can show their support for Weston Football Club who will play Gloucester City on New Year’s Day.

The teams will face-off at Woodspring Stadium in Winterstoke Road at 3pm on January 1. Entry is £3-20 on the gate.

