Evening With Kevin Keegan at Winter Gardens

PUBLISHED: 14:39 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:44 16 October 2019

Kevin Keegan managed Newcastle United twice in the 1990s and 2000s. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Images

Former England manager Kevin Keegan will be talking about his life in football at an event in Weston-super-Mare in December.

The 68-year-old was one of the most popular footballers of the 1970s and 80s, plying his trade both at home and abroad.

He began his career with Scunthorpe United, but it did not take him long to catch Liverpool's eye, where he won three league titles and the European Cup among other trophies.

His switch to Hamburg in 1977, for a then British record fee of £500,000, paved the way for two Balon D'Or awards, crowning him the best player in Europe. He returned to England to play for Southampton and Newcastle.

As a manager, he took charge of Newcastle, Fulham and Manchester City, as well as led his country from 1999-2000.

His tenure though ended with a 1-0 defeat to Germany at the final match played at Wembley in a World Cup Qualifier.

An Evening With Kevin Keegan will take place at the Winter Gardens on December 13, starting at 7pm.

Tickets, priced £20-50, are available at www.buytickets.at/conciergeuk/312204

