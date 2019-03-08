Five things to do this weekend: Music events in Weston

Des Henly's Singers and Strummers. Archant

If you are looking for something to do this weekend then look no further as we have put together a list of a few events you can attend.

There is plenty to do to make sure you make the most of the (hopefully) warm weather - from concerts to charity fundraising events there is bound to be something for you to do.

* The Friends of Weston Hospicecare will be holding a summer fair at Jackson-Barstow House in Thornbury Road, in Uphill on Saturday from 10.30am-2pm.

There will be children's activities making it the perfect family day out. Cakes, a raffle, gifts and tombola will be available too.

* If you cannot make it there, Nashley House in Montpelier is hosting a garden party on Saturday from 2.30-5pm.

* Music fans are in for a treat as Des Henly's Singers and Strummers will perform at the bandstand in Grove Park, Weston on Sunday from 2.30-5pm.

The concert is free to attend and is open for all, if the sun is out then this might be the way you can spend the rest of your weekend.

There will be food and refreshments available at Grove park cafe including gluten free options.

* If you are looking for more music events, modern composing phenomenon Will Todd is performing with Weston Chorale and Worle School Youth Choir.

The concert will be held in the Auditorium of Worle Community School Academy in Redwing Drive, Worle on Saturday at 7pm through to 9.30pm.

Mass In Blue, Todd's flagship work premiered in 2003 and has been performed hundreds of times all over the world.

It has brilliant and infectious jazz rhythms.

Parking will be available too.

Tickets, priced £6-12 and they are available online at www.westonchoralsociety.org.uk.

* On Sunday, the Gardens at Eskdale Close will be open to visitors in aid of Weston Hospicecare from 1.30-4.30pm.

Children will get free entry whereas adults pay £3 with refreshments available.

This is the perfect way for the family to spend time together.