Pictures: Taste of Somerset event during Hutton Festival Week

Sue Tooke with her 1963 Mini Traveller at the Taste of Somerset in Hutton.

Hundreds of people were welcomed at St Mary's Field to celebrate and enjoy local produce.

Robert Hase with his 1928 Bentley Vanden Plas Saloon at the Taste of Somerset in Hutton.

The marquee, set up at the field, as a part of Hutton Festival Week attracted more than 300 people.

Stalls had on display produce from Somerset which included honey, cheese, bread, meat and drinks.

Hutton Parish Council clerk, Steve Cope, said there was a great turnout on August 28.

He said: "The first four hours when the weather was good, it was packed.

Refreshments provided by St Mary's Church at the Taste of Somerset in Hutton.

"People not only from the village came but from all over the country.

"We have had people approaching us asking to get involved in next year's event already.

"Everyone had a good time despite the weather in the afternoon."

Donations from stallholders will go towards FIRS, a charity for disabled children and EnergEyes. a charity for people who are visually impaired.