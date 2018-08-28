Hutton hosts wassailing event

Hutton Primary school folk dancers at Hutton Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Dozens of villagers turned out to enjoy an ancient West Country tradition intended to ward away evil spirits and bless the incoming harvest.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hutton apple maid Lexie and her attendants with the Green Man at Hutton Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Hutton apple maid Lexie and her attendants with the Green Man at Hutton Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Wassailing dates back to the early Middle Ages when people would go door-to-door singing and offering drinks from the wassailing bowl.

Hutton’s wassailing event, which took place at the weekend, saw children and adults defy the weather by taking to the streets dressed in full wassailing regalia.

Hutton Primary school folk dancers lead the singing to the apple tree at Hutton Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Hutton Primary school folk dancers lead the singing to the apple tree at Hutton Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The festivities were held in various locations around Hutton.

At each of the stops, villagers dressed as apple maidens and green men banged pans together to ensure mischievous spirits were chased away.

The Rag Morris Dancers at Hutton Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTON The Rag Morris Dancers at Hutton Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The event saw performances from The Rag Morris Men and pupils from Hutton Primary School, who sang to the apple tree to ensure a bountyful harvest.

At the end of the evening, people gathered together in the village hall to enjoy some live music and cider.