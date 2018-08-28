Advanced search

Giant inflatable theme park to pop-up in Weston

PUBLISHED: 18:00 04 February 2019

The Extreme Hungry Hippos game at Wacky World.

A huge inflatable theme park will stop-off in Weston next month as it journeys across the country.

The play area will come to Hutton Moor Leisure Complex on February 9.

The stop in Weston comes as Wacky World travels the length of the country; stopping in 30 towns across the UK.

Wacky World will have children and adults bouncing off the walls with its assault course, giant swivelling rods and inflatable balls.

The park will also feature an Extreme Hungry Hippos game where players race to collect life-sized balls while attached to bungee ropes.

The park has added its own wildlife exhibit which will allow children to meet, hold and learn about exotic animals.

Family sessions will take place in the day, with sessions for over-18s from 8.45-10.15pm.

Wacky World will be held at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre.

Tickets, priced £10.99, are available at www.linkin.bio/wackyworlduk

