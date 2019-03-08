Advanced search

Interactive GPS quiz for 1980s fans

PUBLISHED: 15:00 23 April 2019

80's

Super sleuths can take part in an interactive quiz around Weston-super-Mare on Saturday.

GPS Hunts is running an interactive adventure game across the town, where teams will compete against each other to unravel the clues and score as many points as possible.

Competitors can put their skills to the test against time, terrain and trivia in the thrilling Smartphone challenge.

Teams are invited to take part in fancy dress – or sport leg warmers, skinny jeans and big hair to celebrate 1980s styles.

Prizes will be given out for the highest scoring group, best team photo and costumes.

The interactive 1980s quiz will take contestants back in time as they answer questions based on movies, music, events and pop culture.

Tickets are £30 for up to six people.

To book, or find out more, visit gpshunts.co.uk or call 01904 410975.

