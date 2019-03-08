Authors to talk about new novels at library

Justin Newland with copies of his books. Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

A pair of authors will be talking about the art of story-writing at a library event next week.

Justin Newland and Mike Manson will stop at Yatton Library to give a talk at 7.30pm on Thursday.

Mike is a graduate of Bath Spa University's creative writing course.

His latest novel, Down In Demerara, is set in modern day Guyana and he headed to South America recently to conduct research for it.

Justin's latest novel, The Old Dragon's Head, is set in medieval China and takes place at the easternmost end of the Great Wall where the wall meets the sea.

It is historical, but has supernatural elements running through it.

Both authors will be discussing their writing, how they work and what inspires them to write.

They will sign copies of their books and there will be an opportunity to ask them questions.

Free tickets can be booked online at www.n-somerset.gov.uk/authorevent or by visiting any library.