In Cider Festival returns to Kewstoke
PUBLISHED: 14:00 25 January 2020
Archant
Revellers can enjoy all the fun of a summer festival this winter.
In Cider Festival returns to Kewstoke's Pontins Sand Bay from January 31 to February 2 and it promises to be a weekend of top live music and hearty seaside entertainment.
More than 20 live acts will be performing across the weekend, featuring established festival names including Ferocious Dog, Gaz Brookfield & The Company Of Thieves, Dakka Skanks and Holy Moly & The Crackers.
Full weekend tickets, priced £175, and include half board chalet accommodation.
Day and weekend tickets without accommodation are also available in limited numbers from £29.
All tickets include music, meals and bluecoat entertainment, plus use of the Pontins leisure facilities including heated indoor swimming pool.
