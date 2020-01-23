Advanced search

In Cider Festival returns to Kewstoke

PUBLISHED: 14:00 25 January 2020

Ferocious Dog will perform at the cider festival. Picture: Kev Davis

Ferocious Dog will perform at the cider festival. Picture: Kev Davis

Revellers can enjoy all the fun of a summer festival this winter.

In Cider Festival returns to Kewstoke's Pontins Sand Bay from January 31 to February 2 and it promises to be a weekend of top live music and hearty seaside entertainment.

More than 20 live acts will be performing across the weekend, featuring established festival names including Ferocious Dog, Gaz Brookfield & The Company Of Thieves, Dakka Skanks and Holy Moly & The Crackers.

Full weekend tickets, priced £175, and include half board chalet accommodation.

Day and weekend tickets without accommodation are also available in limited numbers from £29.

All tickets include music, meals and bluecoat entertainment, plus use of the Pontins leisure facilities including heated indoor swimming pool.

For more information, click here.

In Cider Festival returns to Kewstoke

