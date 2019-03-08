Tickets to Annabelle horror film to be won

Annabelle Comes home hits theatres this week. Picture: Justin Lubin © 2018 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved

Prepare to remember why you hate china dolls as the latest film set in the Conjuring universe, Annabelle Comes Home heads to theatres tomorrow (Friday), and readers could win tickets to see the unsettling movie thanks to the Odeon.

Set after the events of 2014's Annabelle, paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, bring the possessed doll to the locked artefacts room in their home, locking her away in a case constructed of sacred glass, and blessed by a priest.

However, four years later an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle is unwittingly awakened by Daniela Rios (Katie Sarife), while trying to contact the spirit of her recently deceased father in the artefacts room, while her friend, Mary Ellen (Madison Iseman) babysits the Warren's ten-year-old daughter, Judy (Mckenna Grace).

Annabelle then uses her demonic powers to unleash a horde of evil spirits trapped in the other curios found in the room, including figures known as the ferryman, the bride, as well as monsters lurking in a cursed set of samurai armour, and a possessed board game.

Annabelle Comes Home is the directoral debut of Annabelle writer, Gary Dauberman, and is seventh film in the Conjuring Universe, which also includes 2013's The Conjuring, 2017's Annabelle: Creation, and the recently released The Curse of La Llarona.

The Conjuring universe presents dramatised versions of controversial cases of real-life hauntings and exorcisms made famous by paranormal investigators, and authors Ed and Lorraine Warren.

The Mercury has teamed up with Odeon to offer three lucky readers a pair of tickets to see the film.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below by 10am on July 18

Usual Archant competition rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

By entering the competition, you agree to being contacted by Archant.

Competition entry