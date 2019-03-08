Win tickets to action-thriller Angel Has Fallen at Weston Odeon
PUBLISHED: 15:00 19 August 2019
Jack English
A plethora of famous cast-members including Morgan Freeman, Gerard Butler and Jada Smith will star in Angel Has Fallen, and the Mercury is giving readers a chance to win tickets to see the film.
The long-awaited action-thriller will be shown in town cinemas this month.
The film details the life of secret service agent Mike Banning (Butler) who is wrongfully placed into custody for the failed assassination of American President Allan Trumbull (Freeman).
After Banning escapes, he has to evade the FBI and his agency so he can find the 'real' threat to Trumbull, and enlists allies to help clear his name and save the country from danger.
The film is the third instalment in the Fallen series, following Olympus Has Fallen (2013) and London Has Fallen (2016).
The motion picture also stars American actor Piper Perabo, who is best known for her role as Nora Baker in Cheaper By The Dozen, as well as Nick Nolte, who plays Jack Cates in 1990 film Another 48 Hrs.
Olympus Has Fallen won Best Action Movie in the people's choice category of IGN Summer Movie Awards in 2013.
London Has Fallen actor Angela Bassett was nominated for Outstanding Actress In A Motion Picture in the NAACP Image Awards in 2017.
Angel Has Fallen will be screened at Weston's Odeon, in The Centre, and was released yesterday (Wednesday).
Tickets, priced £4.75, are available at www.odeon.co.uk/cinemas/weston_super_mare/141/ or call 03330 144501.
The Mercury has teamed up with Weston's Odeon to offer readers three pairs tickets to see the screening on a date of their choice.
To enter the competition, simply answer the following question: Which actor plays secret service agent Mike Banning in Angel Has Fallen?
Send your answer - along with your name, address and telephone number - to: Angel Has Fallen competition, Weston, Worle and Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.
Or, log on to www.weston mercury.co.uk by 10am on August 29 to enter.
Usual Archant competition rules apply, and the editor's decision is final.
By entering the draw, you agree to be contacted about it by Archant.
