Film produced by Angelina Jolie to be screened at village cinema

The Breadwinner will be screened at Long Ashton Cinema this month.Picture: IMDB IMDB

The Breadwinner, which has been rated five stars by Time Out magazine, will be screened at a cinema event this month.

The film, produced by Angelina Jolie, was also nominated for the Best Animated Feature Oscar in 2018.

The film tells the story of Parvana, an 11-year-old girl who is growing up under the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2001.

The story develops when her father is wrongly arrested, and she 'draws strength from the stories he told her' in order to support her family, and risks it all to discover if he is still alive.

The Breadwinner was directed by Nora Twomey.

There will also be CGI-animated short film, Life is Beautiful, screened before The Breadwinner.

LA Community Cinema, in Long Ashton's Keedwell Hill, will show the film on June 15 at 8pm.

Tickets, priced £5, are available at www.la-cinema.uk