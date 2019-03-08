Advanced search

Bristol Film Festival begins its autumn season

PUBLISHED: 14:55 24 September 2019

All aboard Brunel’s SS Great Britain to watch Titanic. Picture: Bristol Film Festival

Iconic locations will screen classic films from various genres over the next two months.

Airplane! will be shown beneath the wings of Concorde. Picture: Bristol Film FestivalAirplane! will be shown beneath the wings of Concorde. Picture: Bristol Film Festival

Bristol Film Festival returns to the city for its autumn season, which will run until November.

It is the UK's largest immersive film festival and various locations such as Aerospace Bristol, the old police cells at The Island, in Nelson Street, and Bristol Museum will host special screenings of more than 40 films.

The Descent will be screened in Redcliffe Caves. Picture: Bristol Film FestivalThe Descent will be screened in Redcliffe Caves. Picture: Bristol Film Festival

Owen Franklin, director of the festival, said: "We're very excited for this season, and thrilled to be working with some of our favourite venues across the city again.

"We've got a great mix of horror-themed films around the Halloween period, but also complementing these with some classics from across the genres."

Acrobatics performed at Bristol Museum. Picture: Bristol Film FestivalAcrobatics performed at Bristol Museum. Picture: Bristol Film Festival

In October, there will be a return to Arnos Vale Cemetery for an evening of spooky cinema, with a double-bill of the family-friendly Addams Family Values and Ghostbusters, while for the brave, The Woman In Black screens as a late-night adult-only event.

Audiences will have the chance to board Concorde before enjoying a screening of Airplane! beneath the wings of the iconic plane.

Bristol Museum will show films throughout the autumn season. Picture: Bristol Film FestivalBristol Museum will show films throughout the autumn season. Picture: Bristol Film Festival

Bristol Museum will host a supernatural extravaganza to coincide with its magic exhibition.

On Halloween night, it will play host to Hocus Pocus, The Witches and an adult-only late evening screening of The Conjuring.

Addams Family Values. Picture: Bristol Film FestivalAddams Family Values. Picture: Bristol Film Festival

From October 25-27, the  festival heads to Redcliffe Caves for its annual horror in the caves series.

Guests will venture deep into this unique landmark to enjoy a programme ranging from Bride of Frankenstein, The Descent, and last year's hit, Hereditary.

Arnos Vale Cemetary will screen Ghostbusters. Picture: Bristol Film FestivalArnos Vale Cemetary will screen Ghostbusters. Picture: Bristol Film Festival

Making a return after last year's success is Titanic at Brunel's SS Great Britain on November 17.

To close the season, Bristol Cathedral hosts an atmospheric screening on November 20 as award-winning composer Dr David Bednall performs an improved organ accompaniment to silent horror film, Nosferatu.

To see a full programme of events and to purchase tickets, click here.

