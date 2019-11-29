Advanced search

Cinderella pantomime at Weston playhouse

PUBLISHED: 14:00 30 November 2019

Linda Lusardi and Sam Kane star in Cinderella at Westons Playhouse Theatre.Picture: Weston Playhouse

Archant

Pantomime season arrives this week with Cinderella opening next month.

The fairytale about a girl who is destined to be reunited with her prince after loosing her glass slipper will be performed at Weston's Playhouse throughout December.

The tale surrounds a girl who is victimised by her step mother, but rises from rags to riches after a visit from her Fairy Godmother.

After the prince meets Cinderella at a ball, he asks every woman in the kingdom to try on her glass slipper which she left behind in his quest to find her.

Former glamour model Linda Lusardi, Milkshake! presenter Amy Thompson and Emmerdale's Sam Kane will star in the show.

Cinderella will be staged at Weston Playhouse, in High Street, from December 7 until December 31 with starting times varying from 11am-7pm.

Tickets, priced £26.50, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or on 01934 654454.

Cinderella pantomime at Weston playhouse

