Win tickets to see Dora The Explorer film in Weston

PUBLISHED: 10:32 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:32 16 August 2019

First Look at Isabela Moner as Dora in the film DORA THE EXPLORER by Paramount Players

© 2018 Paramount Players, a Division of Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved.

An immensely-popular children's TV show has been given the live action treatment and been re-imagined for the big screen, offering youngsters a thrilling summer holiday adventure.

L-r, Eva Longoria, Isabela Moner and Michael Peña star in Paramount Pictures' L-r, Eva Longoria, Isabela Moner and Michael Peña star in Paramount Pictures' "DORA AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD."

Dora And The Lost City Of Gold debuts in cinemas tomorrow (Friday) and the Mercury has free tickets to give away to lucky readers.

The film is a live action adaptation of the animated children's television show Dora The Explorer, which follows the exploits or a young adventurer and her friends around the globe.

The show has been a hit on Nickelodeon for decades, with millions of children tuning in over the years.

The globe-trotting youngster from Latin America has enjoyed countless quests through mysterious lands, with her ability to communicate with animals proving invaluable.

But, despite spending years in the jungle, her most daunting challenge yet awaits - high school.

Within days of starting her studies, she finds herself, and trust pals Boots and Diego, on a quest to uncover the mystery surrounding a lost Incan civilisation and save her parents from danger - but will she be able to save the day.

The film has been well received by critics, who have particularly praised Isabela Moner for her portrayal of Dora.

Tickets are available online at www.odeon.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with Weston Odeon to offer three readers the chance to win a family ticket to see Dora And The Lost City Of Gold at a time of your choice.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below.

Send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to Dora And The Lost City Of Gold competition, Weston, Worle and Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW. Alternatively, you can enter the competition online via www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on August 22.

By entering this competition you agree to be contacted by Archant about it.

Archant competition rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: Which children’s TV series is Dora And The Lost City Of Gold based on?

