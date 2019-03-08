Advanced search

Win tickets to see Fast & Furious spin-off in Weston

PUBLISHED: 11:00 02 August 2019

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw hits cinemas this week.

Archant

A star-studded cast features in the latest edition of a high-octane cinema series, which has captivated fans for years.

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw debuts in cinemas this week and the Mercury has free tickets to give away to lucky winners.

The film is the first in a batch of spin-offs based on the action-packed eight-film Fast & Furious series, which has garnered a dedicated legion of fans over the years.

Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba and Helen Mirren all feature in the film, which focuses on the exploits of unlikely allies Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw.

Johnson, who made his name as WWE wrestler The Rock, plays federal agent Hobbs and is forced to unite with a man he once considered his enemy.

He teams up with former foe Shaw, played by The Transporter lead Statham, to tackle the threat posed by cyber-enhanced anarchist Brixton Lore.

Lore, portrayed by Luther star Elba, has got his hands on a biological weapon which could endanger humanity across the globe.

Hobbs and Shaw, a lawless outcast who has rebelled from the British military, are forced to team up to defeat Lore in a battle which hurtles across the globe.

The battle takes the duo from Los Angeles to London, and from the toxic wasteland of Chernobyl to the scenic island of Samoa.

But will Hobbs & Shaw be able to bury the hatchet for the greater good?

The Mercury has teamed up with Weston Odeon to offer three lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Hobbs & Shaw at a time of your choice.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below.

Send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw competition, Weston, Worle and Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Alternatively, you can enter at www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on August 8.

By entering you agree to be contacted by Archant.

Usual Archant competition rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: Which former WWE wrestler, who competed in the ring under the name The Rock, plays Luke Hobbs in Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw?

