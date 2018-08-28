Advanced search

Short film festival to visit Bristol

PUBLISHED: 18:00 24 January 2019

Reaching Distance, one of the films being screened at the Rebel Film Festival.

A film festival celebrating the best of independent cinema will come to Bristol in February.

The Rebel Film Festival will be held at the 1532 Arts Centre, in Elton Road, from February 23-24.

The festival will showcase short films from independent filmmakers from around the world.

Among the films being screened is a thriller about a man with a photographic memory, as well as a documentary about Bristol mayor Marvin Rees.

There will also be a screening of Lotte Reiniger: The Unsung Hero of Early Animation, which tells the story of the life and times of one of the world’s first female film directors.

There will also be beer, cocktails, pizza and street food snacks available.

The Rebel Film Festival will take place at 1532 Arts Centre from February 23-24.

Tickets, priced from £5, are available at www.rebelfilmfestival.com/festivals/bristol

