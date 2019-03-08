Win tickets to see Will Smith star in Gemini Man

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 14:00 13 October 2019

Will Smith stars in Gemini Man Picture: Skydance Media

Will Smith has his life flipped upside down in cyberpunk thriller Gemini Man which opens in cinemas this week, and Mercury readers could win tickets to see the film.

Smith plays Henry Brogan, an elder Government assassin who is hunted by a younger clone of himself named Junior, who is able to predict his every move.

With his back against the wall, Brogan embarks on a mission to uncover the truth behind Junior's creation in a bid to save him from going down the same dark path he did as he fights against a shady Government agency headed by Clayton Varris played by Clive Owen (Children Of Men), which is determined to 'retire' Brogan at all costs.

Special effects house WETA used an innovative motion capture technique for the movie to allow Smith to play both Brogan and Junior in the same take.

Using hundreds of hours of footage of Smith's early career, as well as computer scanning, motion tracking the team created an avatar of a 23-year-old Smith which could follow smiths movements and facial performance in real time.

Smith said: "People have memories of that time in my life

"So you are not only trying to capture the authenticity of the movement of a human you are also trying to live up to people's memories and the images that they have in their mind.

"Before this movie, anytime you had digital characters you never could do it with another actor in the moment there was always a tennis ball or something and they would do it all later and you would always lose performance."

The Odeon has teamed up with the Mercury to give readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to a showing of their choice.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the following question: Who stars as the main character in Gemini Man?

Send your answer, along with your name, address and contact details to Gemini Man competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW by 10am on October 18, or enter online at www.westonmercury.co.uk

Usual Archant competition rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

By entering the competition, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the Odeon about the prize.

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: Who plays the lead role in Gemini Man?

