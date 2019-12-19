Win

Win tickets to Jumanji: The Next Level at Odeon cinema

Jumanji is out this week. Picture: Jumanji Jumanji

The gang is back but the game has changed in Jumanji: The Next Level screening at the Odeon Weston this week.

Two lucky Mercury readers will win a pair of tickets to see the fourth instalment of the franchise for free.

The heroes are sucked back into the deadly magic video game after their friend Spencer (Alex Wolff) goes missing inside it and this time some of the avatars are switched around. Fridge (Ser'Darious Blain) becomes Jack Black, while two new unwitting additions, Spencer's bed ridden grandfather Eddie (played by Danny De Vito) and his old pal Milo (Danny Glover) transform into the Rock and Kevin Clark.

This means the audience is treated to Hart's terrific impersonation of Glover and Johnson's version of De Vito and it is this pairing that forms the heart of the new film as the mystery of their past together comes to light.

As well as looking for Spencer they must save the crystal from the evil clutches of warlord Jurgen The Brutal (Rory McCann).

In order to win the players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains in order to escape the world's most dangerous game.

As in the previous instalment, the action scenes are as entertaining as ever with a race across spinning bridges while being pursued by Mandrills, a dune buggy chase with a horde of ostriches and some great fight scenes, especially when Grandpa Eddie decides to try out his new abilities on an endless army of bad guys.

The Odeon has teamed up with the Mercury to give two readers the chance to win a pair of tickets.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the following question: Who plays Spencer?

Send your answer along with your name, phone number, address and email address to Jumanji competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW

Or, alternatively, enter online at www.westonmercury.co.uk

The deadline to enter the competition is 10am on Monday.

Usual Archant competition rules apply and the editor's decision is final. By entering this competition, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the cinema about the prize.

