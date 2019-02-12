Advanced search

Historical drama to be screened in Long Ashton

PUBLISHED: 15:00 23 February 2019

Cold War. Picture: Opus Film

Archant

A critically-acclaimed historical drama will be screened in Long Ashton by a community cinema group.

Long Ashton Cinema is a non-profit organisation run by a group of volunteers.

The group screens a different film every month, including a variety of independent and foreign releases.

On March 16, the cinema will show Cold War, the lastest effort from critically-acclaimed Polish filmmaker Pawel Pawlikowski.

The film tells the story of two fatefully-mismatched musicians who fall in love at the height of the Cold War.

Set against the bleak but beautiful backdrop of Eastern Europe in the 1950s, the film depicts an impossible, true-to-life love story inspired by the story of the director’s own parents.

Cold War will be screened at Long Ashton Community Centre, in Keedwell Hill, at 8pm on March 16.

Tickets, priced £5, are available at www.la-cinema.uk

