Win tickets to watch American war film Midway at Weston-super-Mare Odeon Cinema

PUBLISHED: 12:19 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:19 08 November 2019

Midway will be screened at Westons Odeon from tomorrow (Friday).Picture: IMDb

A film about an epic battle which marked a turning point during World War Two will be screened at Weston's Odeon cinema, and the Mercury is giving readers a chance to win tickets to see the show.

American war film Midway will be shown on the silver screen at the town's Odeon cinema, in The Centre, from today (Friday).

The motion picture is based on the story behind the tragedy of Pearl Harbor, a military strike by the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service on the US naval base in Honolulu, and the Battle Of Midway during World War Two.

The battle took place between June 4-7, 1942, and it was a decisive naval conflict which began in the Pacific ocean theatre, an area of war which engaged the Allies and Emperor of Japan during World War Two.

The film is directed by Roland Emmerich, who also co-wrote 1996 American sci-fi action film Independence Day, starring Will Smith.

The motion pictures stars Woody Harrelson, who played bartender Woody Boyd on the NBC sitcom Cheers, as well as American singer from the Jonas Brothers, Nick Jonas, actor and singer Amanda Leigh Moore, who has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide. plus many more.

Other actors which feature in the film include Ed Skrein, who stars in Game Of Thrones' third season, Patrick Wilson, who is a two-time Tony Award nominee, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart and Dennis Quaid.

The Mercury has teamed up with Weston's Odeon to offer lucky readers the chance to win two pairs of tickets to see Midway for any screening on their choice.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below by 10am on November 14.

