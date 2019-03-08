Win tickets to see The Goldfinch in cinema

The Goldfinch will be out in cinema on September 27. Archant

Win tickets to see film adaptation of the bestselling novel The Goldfinch as it makes its big screen debut.

The Goldfinch will be in cinema from September 27.

The coming of age story follows the life of protagonist Theodore Decker who survives a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum Of Art in New York but his mother sadly dies.

Having no relatives in the city, 13-year-old Theodore, acted by Ansel Elgort, moves in with the Barbours, his estranged friend Andy's family who welcome him in.

As he settles into his life with the family, Theodore becomes close with Samantha Barbour, acted by Nicole Kidman, encourages his love and interest for art.

The family even consider adopting him but his alcoholic and estranged father Larry, acted by Luke Wilson, and his girlfriend Xandra, acted by Sarah Poulson, reclaim and relocate him to Las Vegas.

One of the few items Theodore takes during the relocation however, is the painting he stole from the museum after the bombings took place.

Award-winning such as Finn Wafhard from Stranger Things and Jeffrey Wright from Casino Royal can be seen throughout the 2019 production.

The Goldfinch is based on the award-winning novel by Donna Tartt in 2014.

The literary fiction spent three weeks on the New York bestselling list and was in the top ten bestselling books around the world.

Tickets, priced £4 can be purchased at www.odeon.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with The Odeon to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to the show.

To enter the competition, simply answer the following question: Where did the bombing happen?

Send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to: The Goldfinch competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW, or alternatively, log onto www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on October 3.

Competition entry