Oscar winner to be screened this weekend

PUBLISHED: 17:07 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:07 27 February 2019

The Breadwinner will be screened at Jubilee Hall. Picture: Cinemablend

Archant

An animated film set in Afghanistan will be screened at the next Portishead Film event.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p64O8KAHHaQ

The Breadwinner will be shown tomorrow (Friday) at Jubilee Hall, in Slade Road.

Set in 2001 during the brutal rule of the Taliban, the film tells the story of 11-year-old girl Parvana.

She finds herself on the streets with her father, Nurullah, a schoolteacher and storyteller who lost his leg in the war.

Although Taliban rule is coming to an end, it does not stop certain aggressive members from arresting Nurullah without cause and throwing him into prison.

The duo try to sell family possessions to raise money for food, but, when her father is captured, the determined Parvana disguises herself as a boy in order to provide for her family.

The Breadwinner was named best animated feature film at last year’s Academy Awards.

Doors open 7.30pm for a 8pm start, and tickets, priced £5, are available on the night.

