Win tickets to see Cats CGI movie

PUBLISHED: 15:08 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:11 18 December 2019

Taylor Swift stars. Picture: Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures

Cats is reimagined for a new generation in a breath-taking production incorporating a world-class cast of dancers, start-of-the-art technology and spectacular production design.

Featuring Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic music, the much anticipated film will be screened at the Odeon Weston this week and Mercury readers have the chance to win a pair of tickets.

The stage version is the fourth longest running show in Broadway history and the sixth longest running in London's West End.

In the first film adaptation of Cats since the 1998 made-for-television BBC movie, Lloyd Webber has written new songs exclusively for this film and the dance styles range from ballet to contemporary, hip top to jazz and street to tap.

The cast, who are turned into a feline gang using CGI, includes Jennifer Hudson as Grizabella, Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy, James Corden as Bustopher Jones, Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots, Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger and Ian McKellan as Gus the Theatre Cat. Taylor Swift also plays flirtatious Bombalurina while Royal Ballet principle dancer Francesca Hayward plays timid young kitten, Victoria.

Cats is based on TS Eliot's quirky poetry volume, Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, which follows a gang of cats known as the Jellicles who are preparing for an annual ball.

During the festivities, the group must choose someone to go to what is known as the Heaviside layer, a sort of cat heaven. The cat can then be reborn, beginning the next of his or her nine lives.

* The Odeon has teamed up with the Mercury to give two readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to a showing.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the question below by 10am on December 23.

Usual Archant competition rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the cinema about the prize.

