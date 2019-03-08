Win

Win free tickets to watch new Downton Abbey movie

Lord and Lady Grantham. Picture: Downton Abbey Downton Abbey

It is time to polish the silver and tighten those corsets with Downton Abbey set for its big screen debut.

The hit ITV period drama came to an end in 2015, to the disappointment of millions of fans.

But just when it looked like Lord Grantham's fictional affairs were being consigned to the history books, a feature length film, set in 1927, is going to be released today (Friday).

Normally Downton is not short of members of nobility, but Lord Grantham (Hugh Bonneville) gets told to expect visitors who will outrank anyone in the land.

Queen Mary (Geraldine James) and Simon Jones (King George V) announce they will be staying at the Yorkshire estate, which soon causes chaos in the Downton household.

With royal servants and the household not getting along, will Downton's day in the sun be ruined? Or can everything be pulled together at the last moment?

The ITV series attracted millions of viewers every Sunday night and producers will hope the movie will be equally successful.

Dame Maggie Smith will reprise the role of acid-tongue Violet Crawley, so the film is bound to have a number of humorous barbs.

Characters Carson (Jim Carter), Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) and Anna Bates (Joanne Froggatt) are among those returning for the film, while David Haig will star as The Royal Butler.

Clevedon-born Tuppence Middleton is also part of the film's cast.

The movie was filmed earlier this year at Highclere Castle, in Berkshire.

