Advanced search

Win

Win free tickets to watch new Downton Abbey movie

PUBLISHED: 16:20 13 September 2019

Lord and Lady Grantham. Picture: Downton Abbey

Lord and Lady Grantham. Picture: Downton Abbey

Downton Abbey

It is time to polish the silver and tighten those corsets with Downton Abbey set for its big screen debut.

The hit ITV period drama came to an end in 2015, to the disappointment of millions of fans.

But just when it looked like Lord Grantham's fictional affairs were being consigned to the history books, a feature length film, set in 1927, is going to be released today (Friday).

Normally Downton is not short of members of nobility, but Lord Grantham (Hugh Bonneville) gets told to expect visitors who will outrank anyone in the land.

Queen Mary (Geraldine James) and Simon Jones (King George V) announce they will be staying at the Yorkshire estate, which soon causes chaos in the Downton household.

With royal servants and the household not getting along, will Downton's day in the sun be ruined? Or can everything be pulled together at the last moment?

The ITV series attracted millions of viewers every Sunday night and producers will hope the movie will be equally successful.

Dame Maggie Smith will reprise the role of acid-tongue Violet Crawley, so the film is bound to have a number of humorous barbs.

Characters Carson (Jim Carter), Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) and Anna Bates (Joanne Froggatt) are among those returning for the film, while David Haig will star as The Royal Butler.

Clevedon-born Tuppence Middleton is also part of the film's cast.

The movie was filmed earlier this year at Highclere Castle, in Berkshire.

* The Mercury has teamed up with the Odeon in Weston to offer three lucky readers a pair of tickets for a screening of their choice.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below by 10am on September 19.

Usual Archant competition rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this draw, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the cinema.

Most Read

Car smashes into Weston’s TJ Hughes building

A car has crashed into TJ Hughes. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Shopper injured after being hit with machete in Weston Tesco

The incident took place in Tesco Express on Sunday. Picture: Google

‘Traditional’ fish and chip shop plans revealed

Vacant Biddiscombes carpet shop in Winterstoke Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Woman jailed for robbery which left pensioner, 88, with multiple injuries

Rosanna Cooper was given a seven year prison sentence. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in Weston

Thunderstorms predicted for the North Somerset. Picture: Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Car smashes into Weston’s TJ Hughes building

A car has crashed into TJ Hughes. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Shopper injured after being hit with machete in Weston Tesco

The incident took place in Tesco Express on Sunday. Picture: Google

‘Traditional’ fish and chip shop plans revealed

Vacant Biddiscombes carpet shop in Winterstoke Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Woman jailed for robbery which left pensioner, 88, with multiple injuries

Rosanna Cooper was given a seven year prison sentence. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in Weston

Thunderstorms predicted for the North Somerset. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Seagulls in safe hands with keeper attracting Football League interest

Niall Maher. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Cricket: Banton signs two-year Somerset extension

Tom Banton in batting action for Somerset (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Weston need ‘winning mentality’ says Laird ahead of Walton trip

Player manager Scott Laird after Weston's game with Fareham Town in the FA Cup at The Optima Stadium

Weston Aerobic Gymnastics celebrate at Welsh Championships

Weston Aerobics Gymnastics members at the Welsh Championships

Review: The Lion King is a royal appointment you cannot miss

Disney's Lion King in action
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists