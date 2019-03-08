Win tickets to Terminator; Dark Fate at Weston Odeon

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 15:50 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:50 31 October 2019

Linda Hamilton plays Sarah Connor in Terminator: Dark Fate Picture: Paramount Pictures

Linda Hamilton plays Sarah Connor in Terminator: Dark Fate Picture: Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures

James Cameron returns to the franchise which made him famous as Terminator: Dark Fate opens in cinemas nationwide tomorrow, and readers could win tickets to see the film.

A direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Dark Fate sees Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Edward Furlong return in the roles of Sarah Connor, the T-800 Terminator, and John Connor, respectively.

Twenty seven years after the events of Terminator 2, Skynet sends a powerful new liquid metal Terminator from the future to terminate Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes) - a hybrid cyborg human - and her friend, Sarah Connor, (Hamilton) teams up with the original T-800 Terminator (Schwarzenegger) to fight the new threat and save the future once and for all.

Hamilton, about her decision to return as Sarah Connor, said: "I was very pleased that all of the years had passed, because I could fill the years up with so much backstory and inner life that could power the character."

Hamilton spent more than a year working with a fitness trainer to get into physical shape to reprise the role.

Hamilton said she put 10 times the effort into her physique than she did while preparing for Terminator 2.

This included taking a regimen of supplements and bioidentical hormones, as well as training with Green Berets.

Commenting on writer/director Tim Miller's (Deadpool) decision to have Hamilton return as an older Sarah Connor, Cameron said he liked the idea of an action film starring a 62-year-old actress.

The Odeon has teamed up with the Mercury to give readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to a showing of their choice.

To be in with a chance to win simply answer the question below or alternatively Send your answer, along with your name, address and contact details to Terminator: Dark Fate competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Usual Archant competition rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

By entering the competition, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the Odeon about the prize.

Competition question:

Q: Who plays Sarah Connor in Terminator: Dark Fate?

