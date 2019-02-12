Inspiring war drama showing in Nailsea

Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill. Picture: Focus Features Focus Features

Oscar-winning film the Darkest Hour is showing at the tithe barn in Nailsea tomorrow (Saturday).

The gripping film is a true story set during the early days of World War Two.

With the allied army cornered on the beaches of Dunkirk and Nazi forces advancing across Europe, newly-elected Prime Minister Winston Churchill faces intense pressure from his political rivals to negotiate with Adolf Hitler.

Churchill must decide whether to make peace with Hitler or fight on against incredible odds, knowing it could end in humiliating defeat.

Gary Oldman won an Oscar for his portrayal of Churchill in the rousing film, which is directed by Joe Wright.

Lily James and Kirstin Scott Thomas also star in The Darkest Hour which is showing at the tithe barn, in Church Lane.

The film will start at 6.30pm and doors open at 5.45pm for drinks and nibbles.

Tickets, priced £3-5, will be made available to buy on the door.