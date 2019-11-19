Win free tickets to see Ford v Ferrari Le Mans battle from 1960s at Odeon cinema

The film focuses on the Le Mans race of 1966. Picture: Ford v Ferrari. Ford v Ferrari.

A movie which explores the rivalry between Ferrari and Ford will be in cinema this month.

Lucky readers can win tickets to see Le Mans 66, also known as Ford v Ferrari, which was released on Tuesday.

The film features academy winners Matt Damon, who takes on the role of American car designer Carroll Shelby and Christian Bale, as English race car driver Ken Miles.

The movie based on a real life story, explores how the two men overcome a challenge they are passionate during preparation for the 24-hour Le Mans race.

Together, the pair plan to compete against the cars of Enzo Ferrari who had won the majority of the races.

They are sent on a mission to build the Ford GT40 by Henry Ford II.

Le Mans is the world's oldest active sports endurance race which has been held in France since 1923.

The automotive and racing history is not much does not get as much recognition in the film but the legend like Shelby and Milers are names worth honouring.

Daniel Mangold, the director is best known for movies such as Logan, The Wolverine, and 3:10 To Yuma - a film which Bale stars in.

Bale is known for other roles in the Batman movies, American Psycho, Little Woman and Empire Of The Sun.

And Damon is one of the highest grossing Hollywood actors of all time.

He has starred in roles such as Jason Bourne in the Bourne Franchise, as well as the voice for Spirit in the animated movie Spirit: Stallion Of The Cimarron.

The Mercury has teamed up with Odeon to offer three pairs of tickets to lucky readers for a showing of Ford v Ferrari.

To enter the competition, simply answer the following question: When was the first race held in Le Mans, France?

Send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to: Le Mans 66 competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW, or alternatively, log onto www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on November 22.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition you agree to be contacted by Archant about it