Advanced search

Popular West End show set for West Country performances

PUBLISHED: 15:00 11 January 2020

Ghost Stories will be performed in Bath. Picture: Theatre Royal Bath

Ghost Stories will be performed in Bath. Picture: Theatre Royal Bath

Archant

A popular West End show will be performed in the South West for the first time.

Ghost Stories will be performed in Bath. Picture: Theatre Royal BathGhost Stories will be performed in Bath. Picture: Theatre Royal Bath

Ghost Stories will be performed at Theatre Royal Bath from Tuesday to January 18.

Eight shows will take place and they will be the only South West tour dates on its inaugural UK tour.

The international stage phenomenon, which has stormed the West End, contains moments of extreme shock and tension.

When a professor of para-psychology investigates three cases, a nightmarish world full of thrilling twists and turns is thrust upon audience members.

A fully sensory and electrifying encounter, Ghost Stories is the ultimate twisted love-letter to horror, a supernatural edge-of-the-seat theatrical experience like no other.

The play was adapted into a horror film in 2017.

Tickets, priced £16.50-39, are available from 01225 448844 or at www.theatreroyal.org.uk

Most Read

Delayed £12million hotel development hopes new car park plans will be approved

An artist's impression of the hotel. Picture: Holiday Inn

Woman sentenced for serving ‘rancid’ food at a Weston pub

Mould was found growing on the food

Woman suffers ‘serious injuries’ after collision with car in Weston

A person has suffered serious injuries after a collision with a car this morning (Wednesday).Picture: Becky Davis

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Work under way on multi-million-pound student accommodation scheme set to be town’s largest

Student accommodation under construction in Wadham Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Delayed £12million hotel development hopes new car park plans will be approved

An artist's impression of the hotel. Picture: Holiday Inn

Woman sentenced for serving ‘rancid’ food at a Weston pub

Mould was found growing on the food

Woman suffers ‘serious injuries’ after collision with car in Weston

A person has suffered serious injuries after a collision with a car this morning (Wednesday).Picture: Becky Davis

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Work under way on multi-million-pound student accommodation scheme set to be town’s largest

Student accommodation under construction in Wadham Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston v Merthyr Town LIVE BLOG:

Weston players pay tribute to the late Chris Barker before their match with Hartley Wintney at the Optima Stadium (pic Josh Thomas)

Security cameras could be removed from Weston Railway Station

The Sunnyside Road entrance to Weston Railway Station was closed last year.

‘Mixed emotions’ as Police and Crime Commissioner announces departure

Sue Mountstevens

Popular West End show set for West Country performances

Ghost Stories will be performed in Bath. Picture: Theatre Royal Bath

Humphries to keep moving forward playing well in memory of Barker

Lloyd Humphries in action for Weston during their New Year Days clash over Truro City. (Picture: Mark Atherton)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists