Toy Story 4 out today! Win tickets to see the film in Weston

Toy Story 4 debuts in cinemas this week. ©2018 Disney•Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

The long-awaited fourth instalment of one of cinema's greatest franchises hits cinemas tomorrow (Friday) and the Mercury has free tickets to give away to lucky readers.

Toy Story 4 debuts on the big screen tomorrow, bringing nine years of waiting for fans of the heart-warming series to an end.

Iconic characters Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie and Mr Potato Head all feature, as Pixar delivers the latest chapter in the tale of these walking, talking toys who never cease to capture the imagination.

The toys were once owned by cowboy enthusiast and wannabe space-ranger Andy, but as he got further into his teens he donated the toys to a young girl named Bonnie.

Bonnie has provided the playthings with a great home, but problems emerge when she brings home Forky, her newest toy.

Forky, a plastic fork with googly eyes, was made by Bonnie in arts and crafts - but it suffers an existential crisis - in a similar fashion to Buzz in the series' first iteration - when learning he is a toy.

When Bonnie and her family go on a road trip, Forky is lost and in need of help. Will Woody and the gang save the day?

An all-star cast returns to lend their voices to the lovable characters, including the brilliant Tom Hanks as Woody and Tim Allen as Buzz.

The film has been met with high praise from critics so far, and the film is sure to delight fans with another charming tale.

The Mercury has teamed up with Weston Odeon to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Toy Story 4 at a time of your choice.

