Advanced search

Toy Story 4 out today! Win tickets to see the film in Weston

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 June 2019

Toy Story 4 debuts in cinemas this week.

Toy Story 4 debuts in cinemas this week.

©2018 Disney•Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

The long-awaited fourth instalment of one of cinema's greatest franchises hits cinemas tomorrow (Friday) and the Mercury has free tickets to give away to lucky readers.

Toy Story 4 debuts in cinemas this week.Toy Story 4 debuts in cinemas this week.

Toy Story 4 debuts on the big screen tomorrow, bringing nine years of waiting for fans of the heart-warming series to an end.

Iconic characters Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie and Mr Potato Head all feature, as Pixar delivers the latest chapter in the tale of these walking, talking toys who never cease to capture the imagination.

The toys were once owned by cowboy enthusiast and wannabe space-ranger Andy, but as he got further into his teens he donated the toys to a young girl named Bonnie.

Bonnie has provided the playthings with a great home, but problems emerge when she brings home Forky, her newest toy.

Toy Story 4 debuts in cinemas this week.Toy Story 4 debuts in cinemas this week.

Forky, a plastic fork with googly eyes, was made by Bonnie in arts and crafts - but it suffers an existential crisis - in a similar fashion to Buzz in the series' first iteration - when learning he is a toy.

When Bonnie and her family go on a road trip, Forky is lost and in need of help. Will Woody and the gang save the day?

An all-star cast returns to lend their voices to the lovable characters, including the brilliant Tom Hanks as Woody and Tim Allen as Buzz.

The film has been met with high praise from critics so far, and the film is sure to delight fans with another charming tale.

The Mercury has teamed up with Weston Odeon to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Toy Story 4 at a time of your choice.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below.

Send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to Toy Story 4 competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Alternatively, you can enter the competition online via www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on June 27.

By entering this competition you agree to be contacted by Archant and the cinema about  it. Archant competition rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: Which legendary actor lends is the voice of Woody in the Toy Story series?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

Please log in to enter the competition

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

REVEALED: Full schedule for Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend 2019

Weston Air Festival 2018 Red Arrows

Driver arrested and children taken to hospital after car chase leads to pub crash

The Volkswagen crashed into a wall outside The Plough in Congresbury. Picture: Nathan Aylett

Customers hit by stones and splashed by water due to town centre pot hole

George Lati and Jules assistant manager of the Break charity shop. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

SPORTING MEMORIES: 25 amazing photos of sport in Weston from years gone by

Wildcats ; Wildcats Netball Team with their Captain Sarah Becket receiving a trophy from Karen Drake Weston and District Netball League Chairman. 4-10-00 Q10-60-00-14 MA

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

REVEALED: Full schedule for Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend 2019

Weston Air Festival 2018 Red Arrows

Driver arrested and children taken to hospital after car chase leads to pub crash

The Volkswagen crashed into a wall outside The Plough in Congresbury. Picture: Nathan Aylett

Customers hit by stones and splashed by water due to town centre pot hole

George Lati and Jules assistant manager of the Break charity shop. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

SPORTING MEMORIES: 25 amazing photos of sport in Weston from years gone by

Wildcats ; Wildcats Netball Team with their Captain Sarah Becket receiving a trophy from Karen Drake Weston and District Netball League Chairman. 4-10-00 Q10-60-00-14 MA

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Scott Bartlett hails ‘massive coup’ as Scott Laird signs for Weston

Scott Laird scores for Preston against Manchester United at Deepdale. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

Harris delighted to help out with maiden half-century for Weston as team wins again

Scott Harris in action for Weston during their win over Taunton Deane

Worlebury Golf Club leads by example in successful Captain’s Day charity event

Worlebury past Captains travelled to Wells Golf Club for their traditional annual triangular match

Weston’s Will Burns recovers from ‘complete madness’ to secure podium spot at Croft

Will Burns on his way to a podium finish in North Yorkshire

Weston AC’s Chris McMilan at it again after finishing in third place at Clevedon 10k

Weston's Chris McMillan finishing third at the Clevedon 10k
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists