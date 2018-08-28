Advanced search

WIN: Tickets to see light-hearted Holmes & Watson at the Odeon

PUBLISHED: 14:00 30 December 2018

Watson (John C. Reilly) and Sherlock Holmes (Will Ferrell) in Columbia Pictures' Holmes & Watson. Picture: GILES KEYTE

Watson (John C. Reilly) and Sherlock Holmes (Will Ferrell) in Columbia Pictures' Holmes & Watson. Picture: GILES KEYTE

A famous English duo will get an American makeover in a new film heading to screens in Weston.

Holmes & Watson was released in cinemas earlier this week.

Will Ferrell stars as the world’s greatest detective in this light-hearted comedy from the makers of Tropic Thunder.

With help from his bumbling assistant Dr John Watson, played by John C. Rielly, Holmes must foil Moriarty’s plan to kill the Queen of England.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Odeon to offer three readers a pair of tickets each to a showing of their choice at the Odeon, in The Centre, throughout the week.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below before the dedadline of January 4 at 10am.

