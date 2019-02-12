Win tickets to Polish crime drama at Odeon

Polish crime drama Kobiety Mafii 2 (Women of Mafia 2) heads to cinemas tomorrow (Friday).

Two lucky readers could win tickets to see a subtitled screening of the movie courtesy of Weston Odeon.

The direct sequel to the 2018 movie, inspired by the popular ongoing Polish TV series of the same name, Kobiety Mafii 2 opens with Nanny’s gang of hardened female criminals preparing to carry out the biggest drug smuggling operation in the history of Poland.

After a tonne of cocaine goes missing en route to Warsaw, the Colombian cartels send deadly assassin Adia to Poland to track down the missing merchandise and take out Nanny’s gang which has become separated since the previous movie.

The Colombian assassin finds an ally in Tri-city smuggler, Mata, a Mafioso who wants to strengthen his position in the underworld, but sees his plans for conquest further complicate his tense relationship with his rebellious daughter, Stella.

Meanwhile, maniacal shop-aholic, Anka is released from prison and becomes the target of a nationwide media campaign which turns her into a local celebrity.

At the same time, Siekiera is living in Morroco and having a turbulent affair with Amir, a fighter for the extremist terrorist group, Islamic State,

When Amir dies during a raid by elite Polish anti-terrorism force, the GROM commandos, she returns to Poland to seek her revenge.

Audiences can expect plenty of action, melodrama, gun-fights, car chases and some incredibly risky stunt work, in the latest chapter of the Kobiety Mafii (Women of Mafia) saga.

