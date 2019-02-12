Advanced search

Bristol venues to host movie screenings during film festival

PUBLISHED: 15:00 17 February 2019

Hognob and Dug in Early Man which is showing at Bristol Museum.

Hognob and Dug in Early Man which is showing at Bristol Museum.

A wine cellar, a cathedral and a science museum are just some of the diverse venues showing movies to celebrate Bristol Film Festival.

The festival’s spring season runs from February 28 to March 31 when venues across the city will play host to screenings of sci-fi hits, comedies and Oscar-award winning films.

During the festival’s Night At The Museum series, run in partnership with Bristol Museum and Art Gallery, Early Man and Raiders Of The Lost Ark will take audiences back in time with the help of live performers and an animatronic dinosaur.

The Planetarium at We The Curious will play host to a double-bill of sci-fi hits, while Aerospace Bristol will screen the Battle Of Britain underneath the wings of a Concorde.

Other venues include the SS Great Britain, Bristol Cathedral, Averys Wine Merchants’ historic cellar and Redcliffe Caves.

To book tickets, visit  www.bristolfilmfestival.com

