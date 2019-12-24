Advanced search

Free Spies In Disguise tickets to be won

PUBLISHED: 14:49 27 December 2019

Spies in Disguise will be shown at the odeon in Weston. Picture: Spies In Disguise

Spies in Disguise will be shown at the odeon in Weston. Picture: Spies In Disguise

Spies In Disguise

Animated comedy, Spies In Disguise, set in the high-octane globe-trotting world of international espionage, is screening this week at the Odeon Weston and lucky readers have the chance to win a pair of tickets to see the film for free.

Starring super spy Lance Sterling, voiced by Will Smith, and scientist Walter Beckett, voiced by Tom Holland, the hilarity comes as the pair are almost exact opposites.

Lance oozes a smooth and debonair personality which Walter is anything but.

However, what Walter lacks in social skills he seriously makes up for in intelligence and invention, creating the most awesome gadgets for Lance to use on his epic missions.

But things get very complicated when one of Walter's newest inventions of biodynamic concealment is accidentally ingested by Lance and transforms him into a pigeon.

They are then faced with a killer drone who threatens the secret service. The odd couple suddenly have to rely on each other in a whole new way and learn to work as a team to save the world.

* The Mercury has teamed up with the Odeon to offer two lucky readers a pair of tickets.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below by 10am on Tuesday.

Usual competition rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: Who voices scientist Walter Beckett in Spies In Disguise?

